Eisner presents vision for Portsmouth
Former Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner says the passion of Portsmouth supporters is the reason he wants to buy the club.
American billionaire Eisner, 75, has made a £5.67m offer to buy 100% of the club recently promoted to League One and invest another £10m in equity.
"I understand how to deal with people that care, I love that," he told BBC South Today.
"I think I'm a reasonable choice, but fans have to decide if I'm the reasonable choice or if there's some other choice or other direction."
