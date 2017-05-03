Sunderland and Bournemouth charged by Football Association

Sunderland and Bournemouth players clashed following a tackle

Sunderland and Bournemouth have been charged with failing to control their players in Saturday's Premier League match at the Stadium of Light.

The Football Association charge relates to an incident in the 76th minute of Bournemouth's 1-0 win, which saw Sunderland relegated.

The clubs "failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion", the FA said.

They have until 18:00 BST on 5 May to respond to the charge.

Players from both sides were involved in an altercation when Sunderland forward Fabio Borini challenged Bournemouth defender Lewis Cook from behind.

Borini and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter were shown yellow cards, the latter for his reaction to the foul.