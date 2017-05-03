BBC Sport - Michael O'Neill distances himself from Norwich City job
O'Neill distances himself from Norwich job
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says he has had "no contact" over the Norwich City job, adding the role is "probably not what I would be looking for at this moment in time".
"I think the club are probably in the market for a head coach. I'm a manager. I've managed my country for the last five years. I intend to manage my country going forward," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI.
Norwich sacked Alex Neil in March, with Alan Irvine appointed interim manager.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired