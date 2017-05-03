Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says he has had "no contact" over the Norwich City job, adding the role is "probably not what I would be looking for at this moment in time".

"I think the club are probably in the market for a head coach. I'm a manager. I've managed my country for the last five years. I intend to manage my country going forward," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI.

Norwich sacked Alex Neil in March, with Alan Irvine appointed interim manager.