Gateshead offer Hogan, Mafuta, O'Donnell and Smith new contracts

Liam Hogan
Gateshead captain Liam Hogan played all but two of Gateshead's 46 league games this season

Gateshead are in discussions to offer new deals to JJ O'Donnell, George Smith, Liam Hogan and Gus Mafuta for next season's National League campaign.

O'Donnell returned from injury to play four games at the end of the season.

Captain Hogan, full-back Smith and midfielder Mafuta were all regulars for Neil Aspin's team.

Manager Aspin has retained 14 players, and released five in Mitch Brundle, Toby Ajala, Nick Cassidy, Shaun MacDonald and Jack Elliott.

The Tynesiders missed out on the play-offs, finishing three places and twelve points behind fifth-placed Aldershot.

Retained players: James Montgomery, James Bolton, Manny Smith, Jamal Fyfield, Wes York, Danny Johnson, Danny Burns, Dan Hanford, Jordan Burrow, Macaulay Langstaff, Nyal Bell, Luke Hannant, Paddy McLaughlin and Tom White.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired