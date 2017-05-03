Swindon Town: Ellis Iandolo extends deal but four players released

Brad Barry made 23 appearances in League One for Swindon this term

Relegated Swindon Town have taken up a one-year option on midfielder Ellis Iandolo's contract, but are set to let four other players leave the club.

Defenders Brad Barry, Jamie Sendles-White and Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill plus forward Jordan Stewart will all leave.

Iandolo, 19, netted once in 15 appearances in all competitions this season for the Robins.

Swindon were relegated to League Two on 22 April with one game remaining, before finishing 22nd in the table.