BBC Sport - Relive the last Linfield v Coleraine Irish Cup final in 2008

Relive the last Linfield v Coleraine Irish Cup final

Look back at the action as Peter Thompson's double helps Linfield win the Irish Cup the last time they met Coleraine in the showpiece decider in 2008.

Paddy McLaughlin gave the Bannsiders an early lead before the Blues striker pounced twice in six second-half minutes to give Linfield their third trophy of the season.

The club won the Irish Premiership title last weekend and will play Coleraine in Saturday's Irish Cup final at Windsor Park.

