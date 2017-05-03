Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Johnstone, Hibernian, Dundee United, Morton, Norwich

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright will be high on the Irish Football Association's wanted list should national head coach Michael O'Neill be named the new Norwich City boss. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland forward Steven Naismith could be allowed to leave Norwich City this summer as the English Championship club look to make saving on his £50,000 a week wages. (Scottish Sun)

Ian Murray fears Hibernian will face stiff competition for full-back Steven Whittaker, who has been released by Norwich City, but reckons his former Easter Road team-mate would return with a determined hunger for success if manager Neil Lennon can pull off the move. (The Scotsman)

Rangers are weighing up a £400,000 move for Rotherham United defensive midfielder Will Vaulks, formerly of Falkirk. (Daily Mail)

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks would shine at Rangers should a reported £400,000 offer come from the Ibrox club this summer, says Falkirk assistant manager James McDonaugh. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is being linked with Northern Ireland

Gerard Lyttle, Liam Boyce's former coach at Cliftonville, says the Northern Irishman, who is second top scorer behind Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, is the most valuable striker in the Scottish Premiership and that clubs should be lining up to sign the 26-year-old from Ross County. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele insists he will not rush back from his hamstring injury to play in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen on 27 May if it means risking long-term damage and missing next season's Champions League qualifiers. (The National)

Moussa Dembele believes he is still on course to achieve his goal of being the best striker in the world and the 20-year-old does not see any need soon to leave Celtic in order to do so. (Daily Record)

Winger Scott Sinclair has called for racists to be kicked out of football after suffering abuse during Saturday's Premiership win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair says his enjoyment of life in Glasgow will not be diminished by the racial abuse directed at him during Saturday's Premiership win over Rangers at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Scott Sinclair has thanked his Celtic team-mates for rallying round after he suffered racist abuse for the first time in his career - in Saturday's Premiership win over Rangers at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks is being linked with Rangers

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has estimated it would take an investment of around £20m to enable his club to bridge the gap with champions Celtic to challenge for the Premiership title. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been impressed with winger Michael Johnston and full-back Anthony Ralston and could plunge the 18-year-olds into first team action before the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers central defender Gordan Petric, who has led Zemun, Sindelic Beograd and Bezanija to safety from relegation in his native Serbia, would like to further his managerial career in Scotland. (The Herald, print edition)

The Scottish Professional Football League's play-off dates could mean Dundee United or Greenock Morton playing five games in 14 days if they reach the final. (The Herald, print edition)

The SPFL will charter a helicopter to deliver the League Two trophy on Saturday as leaders Arbroath travel to face Stirling Albion and Forfar Athletic, a point behind, host Annan Athletic in their final games. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh Rugby have begun the consultation process to determine whether they continue to play their home games at Myreside next season. (The Scotsman)

Incoming Scotland coach Gregor Townsend was given a boost when Italy, his side's opponents in Singapore on 10 June, announced they would be giving most of their established players a long summer of rest. (The Times, print edition)