BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo: Throwback to his first hat-trick
Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick
- From the section Football
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's first - and only - hat-trick for Manchester United after the Real Madrid forward notched up an incredible 47th career treble in Real's 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.
READ MORE: Ronaldo scores hat-trick as Real hammer rivals Atletico
Available to UK viewers only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired