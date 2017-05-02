BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo: Throwback to his first hat-trick

Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's first - and only - hat-trick for Manchester United after the Real Madrid forward notched up an incredible 47th career treble in Real's 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Ronaldo scores hat-trick as Real hammer rivals Atletico

Available to UK viewers only.

