Hartlepool United: Chairman Gary Coxall announces resignation

Gary Coxall became Hartlepool chairman in June 2015

Hartlepool United chairman Gary Coxall has resigned, saying continuing in the role "would divide the club".

Hartlepool are 23rd in League Two ahead of the final game of the season against Doncaster, two points adrift of safety.

Manager Dave Jones was sacked on 24 April, two days after club president Jeff Stelling called for him to leave during a live television broadcast.

Chief executive Pam Duxbury will take over Coxall's duties while continuing in her current role.

"If my chairmanship is a factor in preventing that togetherness, then I will happily step aside," Coxall told the club website.

"There has been some criticism of me over the previous few months, some justified and some completely untrue and so wide of the mark it's incredible.

"However, now is not the time to address those points, but I am confident that over the coming months it will be clear the club has always come first, even before my own family in some cases."