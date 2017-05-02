Carly Telford: England goalkeeper rejoins Chelsea Ladies

Former Notts County keeper Carly Telford was part of the England squad which came third at the 2015 World Cup

England and former Notts County goalkeeper Carly Telford has rejoined Chelsea Ladies on a short-term deal.

Telford, who is part of England's squad for the upcoming European Championships in July, had been without a club since Notts County folded on 21 April.

The 29-year-old previously played for Chelsea between 2011 and 2013.

Telford will stay with Chelsea for the remainder of the Spring Series, with fellow Blues keepers Hedvig Lindahl and Becky Spencer recovering from injuries.

Former Notts County players were given permission to find other clubs, even though the English transfer window is closed, after they went into liquidation.

"With the injury to Hedvig and Becky recovering from surgery, the opportunity to bring an experienced goalkeeper like Carly in for the Spring Series made perfect sense," manager Emma Hayes said.

"She is a player I know well and there is no doubting her quality. What she will add to the team both on and off the pitch is huge."