Oxford United: Michael Appleton hopes to arrange 'recruitment drive' during May

Michael Appleton has just finished his third season in charge of Oxford United

Oxford United head coach Michael Appleton plans to get the majority of his recruitment for next season planned by the end of May.

Appleton guided Oxford to eighth in their first season back in League One and took them to another Wembley final.

"I'm going to try my hardest recruitment-wise to make sure we're in the strongest position come June," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"We've already started making preparations behind the scenes."

Oxford finished their league campaign with three successive wins and only missed out on the play-offs by four points.

Appleton was expected to meet on Tuesday with chairman Darryl Eales to discuss which players would be offered new deals and who they might be able to afford to pursue in the summer transfer market.

"I'll be spending much of May travelling the country speaking to players and agents," he said.

"And then most of June, I plan to be out of the country on a break."