Northampton Town: Zander Diamond & Adam Smith among five released

Adam Smith made 94 appearances in all competitions for Northampton over the past two seasons.

Player of the year Zander Diamond and goalkeeper Adam Smith are among five players to be released by Northampton.

Right-back Neal Eardley, 28, and midfielders Paul Anderson, 28, and 21-year-old Emmanuel Sonupe are also leaving the club.

Diamond's fellow centre-back Gabriel Zakuani has been offered a new contract but four others have been transfer listed.

They are Jak McCourt, Harry Beautyman, Raheem Hanley and Rod McDonald.

Centre-back Diamond, 32, and Smith, 24, were both part of the side that won the 2015-16 League Two title.

Smith, who played 40 of Northampton's 46 games as they finished 16th in League One this term, pre-empted the club's official announcement by taking to Twitter to inform supporters he would be leaving.

"I will be moving on next season," Smith tweeted. "I have grown as a goalkeeper and as a person whilst being at this great club."