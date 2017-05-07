Women's Super League 1
Birmingham City Ladies14:00Liverpool Ladies
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City Ladies v Liverpool Ladies

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool Ladies321012757
    2Chelsea Ladies2200100106
    3Sunderland Ladies31201015
    4Bristol City Women310246-23
    5Reading Women310259-43
    6Arsenal Ladies20204402
    7Birmingham City Ladies20201102
    8Manchester City Women10101101
    9Yeovil Town Ladies3003313-100
    Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
