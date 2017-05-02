Reading: Jaap Stam not fussed where side finish ahead of Championship play-offs

Reading's play-off place was secured thanks to Yann Kermorgant's 17th goal of the season

Reading manager Jaap Stam believes momentum rather than a highest-placed finish will be most important going into the Championship play-offs.

The Royals secured their play-off place with a 1-0 win over Wigan on Saturday and are third with a game left to play.

"For us, it's important to stay up there and be happy with where we are going into the semi-final," Stam said.

"It's going to hard and a big battle as all the teams up there are good and have quality individuals."

Stam, who took charge of Reading in the summer, praised the squad's achievement in finishing in the top six.

"I'm very proud of the players," he told BBC Radio Berkshire. "A top six finish is something you hope for at the beginning of the season, but that depends on the progress of the team.

"It's a big achievement and a big compliment to the squad in how they've done this season."

Reading travel to Burton for their final game of the regular season on Sunday and would face sixth-placed Fulham in their play-off semi-final as things stand.

But, former Manchester United defender Stam is not too concerned with who they might face.

"We're going to give it our best shot," he said. "We want to finish the final game well as we don't want to go into the play-offs with a disappointment."