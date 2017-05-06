Women's Super League 1
Sunderland Ladies18:00Bristol City Women
Venue: Hetton Centre

Sunderland Ladies v Bristol City Women

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool Ladies321012757
    2Chelsea Ladies2200100106
    3Bristol City Women210145-13
    4Reading Women310259-43
    5Arsenal Ladies20204402
    6Birmingham City Ladies20201102
    7Sunderland Ladies20200002
    8Manchester City Women10101101
    9Yeovil Town Ladies3003313-100
