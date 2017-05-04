Women's Super League 1
Arsenal Ladies19:30Liverpool Ladies
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Arsenal Ladies v Liverpool Ladies

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Chelsea Ladies2200100106
    2Liverpool Ladies22008356
    3Bristol City Women210145-13
    4Reading Women310259-43
    5Birmingham City Ladies20201102
    6Sunderland Ladies20200002
    7Manchester City Women10101101
    8Arsenal Ladies10100001
    9Yeovil Town Ladies3003313-100
