Arsenal Ladies v Liverpool Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Ladies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|6
|2
|Liverpool Ladies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|3
|Bristol City Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Reading Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|5
|Birmingham City Ladies
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Sunderland Ladies
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Manchester City Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Arsenal Ladies
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired