Women's Super League 1
Manchester City Women19:00Birmingham City Ladies
Venue: Academy Stadium

Manchester City Women v Birmingham City Ladies

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool Ladies22008356
    2Chelsea Ladies11006063
    3Reading Women21015503
    4Sunderland Ladies20200002
    5Arsenal Ladies10100001
    6Birmingham City Ladies10100001
    7Manchester City Women00000000
    8Bristol City Women100113-20
    9Yeovil Town Ladies2002110-90
    View full Women's Super League 1 table

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Badminton shuttle

    Adult Social Badminton Session
    Badminton in action

    Activities for 60+

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired