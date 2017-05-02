Tom Shaw: Chester midfielder takes assistant manager role

Tom Shaw joined Chester from Alfreton Town in 2015

Chester midfielder Tom Shaw has been appointed player-assistant manager at the National League side, after he signed a new contract.

The 30-year-old will combine his playing duties with helping boss Jon McCarthy.

The Blues have also made an offer to Chris Iwelumo to continue combining his coaching role with his media work.

Meanwhile, Chester have signed striker Harry White, 22, who scored 12 goals for Solihull Moors in 2016-17.

On Monday, Chester announced six players would leave but offered deals to Sam Hughes and James Alabi.

The club lost their last six league games of the season to finish two points outside the relegation zone.