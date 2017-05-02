Charlotte Haynes: Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper out for up to eight weeks

Charlotte Haynes
Charlotte Haynes made 17 appearances as Yeovil Town Ladies won promotion last season

Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper Charlotte Haynes has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a broken hand.

The 19-year-old helped the Lady Glovers to promotion to Women's Super League One last season.

She suffered the injury in the first-half of the Lady Glovers' 6-0 Spring Series defeat by Chelsea Ladies on Sunday, before eventually having to be substituted in the 75th minute.

Jamie Sherwood's side face Bristol City Women on Wednesday.

