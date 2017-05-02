Charlotte Haynes: Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper out for up to eight weeks
Yeovil Town Ladies goalkeeper Charlotte Haynes has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a broken hand.
The 19-year-old helped the Lady Glovers to promotion to Women's Super League One last season.
She suffered the injury in the first-half of the Lady Glovers' 6-0 Spring Series defeat by Chelsea Ladies on Sunday, before eventually having to be substituted in the 75th minute.
Jamie Sherwood's side face Bristol City Women on Wednesday.