Michael O'Neill: Northern Ireland boss holds informal talks over Norwich City job

Norwich City have held informal talks with Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill over the manager's job at Carrow Road, reports BBC Radio Norfolk.

The Championship club sacked Alex Neil in March, with Alan Irvine taking over on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

O'Neill, 47, led Northern Ireland to the last 16 at Euro 2016, having signed a new four-year deal in March 2016.

It is understood O'Neill is one of several candidates being spoken to.

O'Neill's current deal with the Irish Football Association includes a release clause fee of £750,000 for Premier League clubs, although it is understood to be lower for Championship sides.

City are expected to appoint a new head coach soon after the final game of the season, against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

Sporting director Stuart Webber, appointed last month, has been heading up the recruitment of a permanent successor to Neil.

O'Neill was named coach of the year at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2015 after helping Northern Ireland qualify for their first major tournament for 30 years.

Northern Ireland are second in their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, behind Germany, and face New Zealand in a friendly on 2 June before their next qualifier away to Azerbaijan eight days later.

O'Neill was linked with the Leicester City post after Claudio Ranieri's dismissal in February, saying he could be "tempted" by the job but insisted he was not "actively seeking" a new role.

O'Neill became an international manager after a successful spell with Shamrock Rovers and has also managed Brechin City.

In his playing career he made more than 400 appearances for various clubs, including spells at Newcastle United, Dundee United, Hibernian, Wigan and Glentoran.