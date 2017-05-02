Scottish Gossip: Virgil van Dijk, Celtic, Fran Sandaza, Chris Millar

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are poised for a £5.5m windfall as Chelsea are set to sign Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk from under Arsenal's noses for a deal rising to £55m. Celtic inserted a sell-on clause when they sold Van Dijk to Southampton for £13m two years ago. (Sun)

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is a summer transfer target for clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and England. La Liga duo Sevilla and Espanyol, former suitors Torino and wealthy Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig have recently sent scouts to watch the £9m-rated 22-year-old Croatian. (Daily Mail)

Inverness Caley Thistle will be free to make a permanent move for 22-year-old on-loan midfielder Billy King in the summer after he was told he will be let go by parent club Hearts in the summer. Former Scotland under-21 international King has spent the full season with Inverness on loan from the Jambos.(Press and Journal)

Former England and Arsenal defender Martin Keown calls on English football to follow the example of the game in Scotland where players subsequently judged to have dived to fool the referee are punished retrospectively, a system he calls "beautiful". (Daily Mail)

Head coach Neil Lennon is trying to bring right-back Steven Whittaker back to Hibs as they prepare for life in the Premiership. Whittaker, 32, started his career with the Hibees before being sold to Rangers for £2m in 2007.(Sun)

Drew Roberton, the general secretary of the Rangers Supporters Association, is urging fans to give Pedro Caixinha more time to prove himself as manager of the Ibrox club following the painful back-to-back defeats to Celtic. (National)

Fran Sandaza is on the brink of running out at the Bernabeu and the Nou Camp next season as Girona edge ever closer to promotion to La Liga. The 32-year-old striker is still bitter that he was kicked out at Rangers four years by Charles Green after he revealed details of his contract in a prank phone call that was posted online. "I trusted them and they became the worst club I have ever played for in my career," says Sandaza. "The treatment I received was terrible - and that was from everyone. Nobody connected with the club stuck up for me - not even Ally McCoist. (Herald)

Tommy Wright fears midfielder Chris Millar's season is over just days after he signed a new deal at St Johnstone. Millar signed a one-year contract last week but limped off after just 35 minutes against Aberdeen. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie has labelled his side's trip to Hearts on Sunday as the most important game of the season. The Dons need one more win to finish in second place in the Premiership after missing the chance to move 12 points clear of Rangers when they lost 2-0 to St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.(Press and Journal)

Midfielder Arnaud Djoum is definite that he is staying at Hearts next season, despite the Jambos' disappointing campaign. Djoum's value rose when he helped Cameroon win the Africa Cup of Nations in February. He says: "I still have two years here so I'm focused 100 per cent on Hearts. I'll be doing my best and hopefully next season we can have a better season." (Edinburgh Evening News)

Stuart Armstrong is on Brighton manager Chris Hughton's radar after his impressive displays in Celtic's midfield this season.(Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Hugh Burns criticises Mark Warburton for leaving successor Pedro Caixinha with a squad of underperforming players on long contracts. He believes the Portuguese has been left in a dreadful position by Warburton, his assistant David Weir and talent spotter Frank McParland. He asks: "We signed a player from Preston for almost £2m. Why weren't Leeds or Sheffield United or other clubs interested in Joe Garner?" (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Rocks captain Kieron Achara wants the club's owners to move quickly to agree new deals with the core of this season's squad to boost their hopes of a BBL title challenge next term. (Herald)