BBC Sport - Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Walter Mazzarri says Hornets deserved a point

Watford deserved draw, not defeat - Mazzarri

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says his side did not deserve to lose 1-0 at home to Liverpool, after they were beaten by a superb bicycle kick from Emre Can.

MATCH REPORT:Watford 0-1 Liverpool

Top videos

Video

Watford deserved draw, not defeat - Mazzarri

Video

Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby

Video

Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

Video

How Selby roared back to beat Higgins

Video

'Fantastic' Can goal delights Klopp

Video

Champion Selby 'blanked out' black ball controversy

Video

Watch Higgins' incredible triple foul

Audio

Bust A Move

Video

MOTD3: Spurs on the up, Arsenal look mid-table

Video

Fabulous footwork sets up FA People's Cup goal

Video

'Not perfect' Joshua plans next steps

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Toddlers smiling dancing with maracas

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired