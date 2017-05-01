BBC Sport - Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Walter Mazzarri says Hornets deserved a point
Watford deserved draw, not defeat - Mazzarri
Watford boss Walter Mazzarri says his side did not deserve to lose 1-0 at home to Liverpool, after they were beaten by a superb bicycle kick from Emre Can.
MATCH REPORT:Watford 0-1 Liverpool
