Wrexham release nine players including captain Rob Evans

Rob Evans made his debut for Wrexham in April 2012

Wrexham have released nine players including captain Rob Evans following the end of their 2016-17 National League season.

Evans, 21, was appointed captain in November and has made over 100 appearances for his hometown club.

Iffy Allen, Khaellem Bailey-Nichols, Anthony Barry, Shwan Jalal, Izale McLeod, Callum Powell, Martin Riley, Jordan White will also leave the club.

Meanwhile, Curtis Tilt, Hamza Bencherif and John Rooney all wish to leave.

The trio have all spent time away from the Racecourse Ground on loan this season with Tilt joining Forest Green Rovers, Bencherif linking up with former manager Gary Mills at York City while Rooney joined Guiseley.

"To the players leaving, we offer our thanks for their service this season and in previous years. We hope all are quickly fixed up with new clubs and that our paths cross again," the club said.

The Dragons also want to extend the stay of defender James Jennings, who joined the club on loan from Cheltenham Town in January.