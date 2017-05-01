Motherwell must 'move on' from 'frustrating' decisions - Scott McDonald

Heneghan's header was kicked away by Tom Hateley (out of picture) with the ball looking over the line

Motherwell cannot afford to dwell on the latest controversial decision to go against them as they battle to avoid the drop, says striker Scott McDonald.

The Fir Park side were denied what looked like a goal in Saturday's loss to Dundee when Ben Heneghan's header was ruled not to have crossed the line.

The 3-2 defeat leaves Motherwell in the play-off place with four games left.

"It's frustrating but we can only deal with what is front of us," McDonald told BBC Scotland.

"You can't look back and moan about these issues. You have to move on."

Heneghan's effort came at 3-1, with Chris Cadden later clawing a goal back for the hosts, who are level on points with Hamilton and one behind Dundee.

"It seems to be every week at the moment with Motherwell and goal-line incidents," added McDonald. "This one again clearly looks over.

"We've had three against and one go for us this season. Two of those have been against Dundee.

"The first game at Dens Park it was 0-0 at the time and the goalie's caught it then put it in the net. Even the Dundee players were saying 'we got away with that one'.

"In the Hamilton game, we believe that was a goal and the game finished 0-0. The first goal is always crucial.

"This time it was 3-1 but it would have given us more time to get that equaliser and I'm confident we would have got it.

"It's a coincidence that it's happened in games with the teams around us but it could have made a massive difference in terms of where you are away from them.

"It's a hard job for the linesmen but he's got it wrong. I'm probably more disappointed with the previous decisions but when you see the pictures, it's clearly over the line.

"Everyone feels hard done by over the course of the season, whether it's goal-line incidents, offside decisions or red cards

"We just need to pull our sleeves up and get on with it."

Motherwell are at Fir Park again on Saturday, with Ross County the visitors, but home form has been a worry for the Lanarkshire club, who finished fifth last season.

With 10 defeats on their own patch, their record is the worst in the Premiership.

"The pitch is fantastic," said McDonald. "It might be the best in the league.

"Teams will enjoy playing on it but there's no excuse for us when the pitch is that good.

"It's up to the players to cope with the pressure of playing at home. I think that's been a problem at times."