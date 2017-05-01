Reading Women: Jade Moore, Jo Potter and Kirsty Linnett join for Spring Series

Jo Potter and Jade Moore have more than 50 England caps between them

Reading Women have signed England internationals Jade Moore and Jo Potter, plus Kirsty Linnett, following Notts County Ladies' pre-season demise.

Defender Potter, 32, and midfielder Moore, 26, are in Mark Sampson's England squad for this summer's Euro 2017 tournament in the Netherlands.

The duo and striker Linnett, 23, were left without a club after Notts folded following failure to clear debts.

"They were three players that were on our radar," boss Kelly Chambers said.

"We wanted to bring in more experience from WSL1, and that's what we've done. It broadens the options we have.

"It's great to bring in three players of that calibre, and have that experience at playing at WSL1. They're definitely going to enhance us."

Carly Telford and Laura Bassett are the two remaining England internationals from Notts County's squad yet to find a new club.