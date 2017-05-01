Lucas Hernandez: Atletico Madrid defender signs new deal until 2022

Hernandez (right) came on as a substitute in Atletico Madrid's 2016 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has signed a new contract until 2022 before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is expected to start the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Hernandez has played 23 La Liga games for Atletico, including 12 this season.

"It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come," said Atletico's sporting director Jose Luis Caminero.

Hernandez's 19-year-old brother, Theo, is on loan at Copa del Rey finalists Alaves from Atletico, while their father, Jean-Francois Hernandez, played for Atletico between 2000 and 2001.