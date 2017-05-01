Lucas Hernandez: Atletico Madrid defender signs new deal until 2022

Lucas Hernandez (right) came on as a substitute in Atletico Madrid's 2016 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid
Hernandez (right) came on as a substitute in Atletico Madrid's 2016 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has signed a new contract until 2022 before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is expected to start the first leg at the Bernabeu.

Hernandez has played 23 La Liga games for Atletico, including 12 this season.

"It is great news for all Atletico fans, he is a player with enormous potential with a spectacular future to come," said Atletico's sporting director Jose Luis Caminero.

Hernandez's 19-year-old brother, Theo, is on loan at Copa del Rey finalists Alaves from Atletico, while their father, Jean-Francois Hernandez, played for Atletico between 2000 and 2001.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired