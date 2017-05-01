Matt Bloomfield: Wycombe veteran midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Matt Bloomfield holds Wycombe's Football League appearance record, having played 378 matches

Long-serving midfielder Matt Bloomfield has signed a one-year contract extension with League Two side Wycombe Wanderers.

The 33-year-old has scored 34 goals in 432 games since he joined the Chairboys from Ipswich Town in December 2003, including five in 37 this season.

Next season will be Bloomfield's 14th at Wycombe. He had a testimonial in 2014, with a match against Chelsea.

Wycombe are 11th, just a point outside the play-offs with one game to play.

He is Wycombe's record Football League appearance maker, with 378 matches, an achievement that was marked with the presentation of a decanter at Sunday's club awards.

Adebayo Akinfenwa was named player of the year, while Jamal Blackman took the young player award.