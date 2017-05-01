Leeds United to honour fan refunds as club set to miss out on play-offs

Leeds have not finished in the Championship's top six since 2006.

Leeds United say they will honour a promise to partially refund fans who bought season tickets for 2016-17 if they miss out on the play-offs.

Barring a 14-goal swing in the final round of fixtures, Garry Monk's side will now finish outside the top six.

Fans who bought a season ticket for the Championship club before the end of May 2016 will get 25% of their money back.

The club had pledged to give refunds of 50% if they sold 15,000 tickets, but they did not reach that number.

Leeds, who have extended a deadline for supporters to claim their money back, are in the process of sending forms to season ticket holders who qualify for the refund.

The cost to the club, co-owned by Italian businessman Massimo Cellino, is not known, but it is understood that funds have been ring-fenced to pay back the money.

Speaking after Saturday's 3-3 draw with Norwich, which effectively ended their play-off hopes, manager Monk said: "The reality is, the majority of the group were not quite ready for this situation. That's not a criticism. It's just a fact."