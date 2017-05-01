Rob Maclean: Five things we learned in the weekend's Scottish football

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 1-5 Celtic

Rob Maclean continues his series assessing the main talking points from the weekend's football action.

Rangers and Celtic on different levels

Pedro Caixinha had a plan to repair Rangers on the back of their stand-offish Scottish Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of Celtic. He just didn't have the tools.

There was a change of shape from midfield to front implemented by gaffer Caixinha and a concerted effort to get closer to the opposition and to be more competitive in Saturday's league match at Ibrox, which Celtic won 5-1.

Pedro Caixinha faces a huge summer rebuilding job

It all fell down on a basic lack of quality. Rangers were nowhere near good enough to stop Celtic doing whatever they fancied.

What they have to do now is go away and forget all about Old Firm rivalry. Comparisons are as pointless as they are ridiculous.

Rangers are operating at a different level. They're in dire need of upgrading their squad. But that could be easier said than done. Don't expect a full-scale clearout. There are contractual and financial barriers in the way.

Griffiths sends Strachan timely reminder

Celtic goal machine Moussa Dembele's injury might hold up his advancement to the full French squad. But it hasn't done any harm to Leigh Griffiths' hopes of starting for Scotland against England next month.

He came off the bench in the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Rangers and had an instant impact, winning the penalty for the second goal.

Callum McGregor scored against Rangers for the second time in a week on Saturday

And in Saturday's 5-1 victory at Ibrox, Griffiths looked razor-sharp, scoring with a sensational strike and rattling the underside of the crossbar with another brilliant effort.

He's surely a certainty to start for Scotland at Hampden as Gordon Strachan again fills his team with Celtic players.

I tipped Callum McGregor for a call-up months ago. His time must be getting close.

Renovation on and off the pitch at Hearts

Hearts might want to build a revolving door into their main stand renovation at Tynecastle as they prepare for some serious summer transfer activity.

The season continued to fizzle out for the Jambos on Saturday with dropped points at home to Partick Thistle which makes qualifying for Europe look highly unlikely.

They're six behind fourth-placed St Johnstone with four games to go and, even allowing for a head-to-head with the Perth team, the catch-up exercise looks a long shot.

The coming weeks should instead be all about planning for next season as head coach Ian Cathro looks to make his mark.

Callum Paterson and Sam Nicholson are on their way out, some short-term January signings will be punted and Hearts have the chance to construct a stronger squad.

Woodman between the sticks

When Kilmarnock keeper Jamie MacDonald was dropped at the turn of the year, I couldn't help thinking his replacement would have to be good.

Jamie's been outstanding for Killie. Without him, I reckon they'd have been relegated last season.

He lost his place when youngster Freddie Woodman was signed by then manager Lee Clark on loan from his old club Newcastle.

And Woodman, 20, is good. You don't get capped by the England Under-21s if you're not and he showed that international quality in Killie's weekend win at Hamilton.

Two great saves helped his team take another step towards top-flight security.

Kings of the Highlands...and beyond

This could turn out to be a momentous May Bank Holiday weekend for Ross County.

On Friday night they took another step towards keeping their place in the Premiership when Liam Boyce helped himself to all four goals in a thumping Highland derby win.

That's eight points Jim McIntyre's team have taken from their last four matches at a crucial stage of the season.

And County's Under-20 team can win the SPFL Development League title with a home win on holiday Monday against Hamilton.

For a club on their scale to be even in contention, alongside teams with a much bigger budget, is another startling achievement for County.