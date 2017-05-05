Welsh Premier play-off semi-finals

Dafabet Welsh Premier League play-off semi-finals

Saturday, 6 May

Bangor City v Newtown, 14:30 BST: In the race for the final Europa League spot, Bangor City, who finished fourth in the regular Welsh Premier League season host a Newtown side which finished top of the play-off conference. Chris Hughes' Newtown, play-off winners in 2015, are unbeaten in 12 games but Bangor won the two previous meetings between the sides during the first phase of the regular season and the Robins are without top-scorer Jason Oswell.

Sunday, 7 May

Carmarthen Town v Cardiff Met, 14:15 BST: Mark Aizlewood's Carmarthen finished fifth - one place and three points above Cardiff Met, who had only been promoted to the Welsh Premier League at the start of the season. In the four meetings during the regular league season both sides won a game apiece with the other two games ending in draws.