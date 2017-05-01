Dean Keates: Manager will learn from Wrexham's season

Dean Keates played for Rhyl and Rushall Olympic after his release by Wrexham in May 2016

Manager Dean Keates says he has "enjoyed" his first seven months in charge of Wrexham despite a season of "highs and lows."

Wrexham ended a disappointing campaign with a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh which saw them finish 13th in the National League.

Former Dragons captain Keates was handed his first managerial role when he succeeded the sacked Gary Mills in October 2016.

"I've enjoyed it," Keates said.

"Obviously it's had its highs and lows but it will stand me in good stead going forward.

"The club was looking over its shoulder at one point.

"There were a lot of changes and people have come in and put the club in a better situation than it was before they came through the door."

Keates will begin talks with Wrexham's players on Monday with the majority of the squad out of contract this summer.