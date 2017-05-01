BBC Sport - Manager Colin Caton praises Bala Town ‘endeavour’ after Welsh Cup win

Bala Town manager Colin Caton is proud of his players after they beat holders New Saints 2-1 in the Welsh Cup final in Bangor.

The Lakesiders came from behind to beat Saints for the first time in 30 attempts to win the Welsh Cup for the first time.

Caton hails Bala 'endeavour' after Welsh Cup win

