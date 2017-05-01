Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Niall McGinn, Kenny Miller, David Moyes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has submitted to the Ibrox board a list of 12 players he wants to overhaul his squad. The Portuguese is particularly keen to reinforce his defence and midfield. (Daily Record)

Rangers and Celtic face fines for incidents at Saturday's Old Firm match. A Rangers fan ran on to the pitch to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown and Celtic fans let off flares. (Scottish Daily Express)

Mikael Lustig rubbed salt into Rangers' wounds by claiming Celtic could have scored 10 at Ibrox, such was their dominance. The champions scored five in a one-sided 90 minutes which saw them record 17 shots on goal. (National)

Kenny Miller claims Celtic defender Jozo Simun­ovic should have been sent off for a challenge of "excessive force" which left the Rangers striker sprawled on the turf at Ibrox on Saturday. (Scotsman)

Miller argues: "The summer is going to be crucial for us. I'm not even looking at Celtic and saying 'we need to do this or that to get closer to them'. We just need to get better. Our best run in the league this season has been four wins in a row and that's not good enough." (Scotsman)

Kenny Miller receives a heavy challenge from Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic

Talk about the gap between Celtic and Rangers is "a complete and utter irrelevance". The opinion piece continues: "The Old Firm rivalry was put on hold when Rangers were placed in the bottom tier five years ago. Both clubs may play in the same league now but that rivalry has yet to be resumed." (Daily Record)

Sunderland manager David Moyes, "the energy vampire", has drained the club's "players, staff and supporters of belief and enthusiasm". (Daily Mail)

Bolton Wanderers will step up their interest in Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn after they won promotion back to the English Championship.(Scottish Daily Express)

Kilmarnock's Gary Dicker insists staying in seventh place in the Premiership is the club's target, not mere survival in the top tier. He says: "We have four games left and we need to keep going and get the points on the board. We want to finish seventh and it doesn't matter what everyone else does — we need to look after ourselves."(Sun)

Manager John Hughes launches a verbal attack on his Raith Rovers players after their 5-0 defeat by St Mirren. "What they don't realise, if I'll get a phone call from the manager trying to sign them and I won't put my name to any of these guys. No chance." (Sun)

The Buddies are not yet guaranteed their place in next season's Championship but skipper Stephen McGinn reckons they're finally showing the form which proves they can win it.(Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

John Higgins will become the oldest winner at the Crucible in 39 years if he can beat Mark Selby to win snooker's World Championship. The four-time world champion —who turns 42 in three weeks' time — is trying to become the oldest champion since 45-year-old Ray Reardon lifted the trophy in 1978. (Daily Mail)

Curlers Gina Aitken and Bruce Mouat were left devastated after a run of nine wins in 11 matches proved insufficient to earn Team GB a place in the first ever Winter Olympics mixed doubles competition in PyeongChang next year. (National)