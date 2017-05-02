Celtic dominate PFA Scotland awards with Moussa Dembele shortlisted for two

Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong have been vital to Celtic's title win

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has been shortlisted for player and young player of the year in the PFA Scotland awards.

The 20-year-old Frenchman is joined in the senior list by team-mates Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair, plus Aberdeen wide man Jonny Hayes.

His opponents for the young player award are team-mates Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney, the holder, along with Hibernian striker Jason Cummings.

The winners will be announced on Sunday 7 May at the PFA's annual dinner.

Celtic players have won the last three top-flight player of the year awards and have only failed to win it twice in the past 13 seasons.

Motherwell striker Michael Higdon topped the list in 2013, Rangers midfielder Steven Davis took the award in 2010, while Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen shared it with Celtic's John Hartson in 2005.

Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney, who won last year, are both up for the young player award

Players make the shortlist after voting among players in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Striker Leigh Griffiths was their top choice last season, with midfielder Stefan Johansen the year before and Kris Commons in 2014.

If Hayes were to win, he would become the first Dons player to take the award since Scotland midfielder Jim Bett in 1990.

The shortlists for the Championship, League One and League Two player of the year awards were announced last week.

Cummings, whose goals have helped Hibs win promotion, was shortlisted for Championship player of the year as well as the overall young player award.

Left-back Tierney could become the first to win the young player award twice since Aberdeen midfielder Eoin Jess in 1993 - and the first to win it two years running since Hearts defender Craig Levein in 1986.

Premiership Player of the Year

Stuart Armstrong, 25, midfielder (Celtic): the former Dundee United midfielder has blossomed in his second full season at Celtic Park and has contributed 14 goals in his 44 appearances, earning himself his first Scotland cap.

Moussa Dembele, 20, striker (Celtic): the France Under-21 international has proved a bargain signing for around £500,000 from Fulham last summer and scored 32 goals in 49 appearances before his season was cut short this month because of a hamstring injury.

Jonny Hayes, 29, winger (Aberdeen): in his fifth season at Pittodrie, the versatile wide man has played at full-back and on the wing, scoring eight times in 40 appearances and re-established himself in the Republic of Ireland squad in helping the Dons into second place in the Premiership and make two cup finals.

Scott Sinclair, 28, winger (Celtic): his career having stalled at Aston Villa, the former Swansea City and Manchester City winger has been a revelation under Brendan Rodgers and scored 25 goals in 45 games for the league and League Cup winners.

SPFL Young Player of the Year

Jason Cummings' goals helped Hibs win the Championship title and promotion

Jason Cummings, 21, striker (Hibernian): the product of Hibs' youth system and Scotland Under-21 international has found the net 23 times in 38 appearances as the Edinburgh side won the Championship title and promotion, as well as reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Moussa Dembele, 20, striker (Celtic): the Frenchman won his early-season joust with Leigh Griffiths to become first-choice striker under Brendan Rodgers and it led to speculation about a multi-million pound January move to Chelsea.

Patrick Roberts, 20, winger (Celtic): continuing his 18-month loan from Manchester City, the England Under-20 international has had to share a place in the starting line-up with Scotland winger James Forrest but has looked a constant threat, scoring seven goals in 42 games.

Kieran Tierney, 19, left-back (Celtic): despite having an injury disrupted season, the flying wide man has had another fine season that has led to reports of interest from top English clubs and should lead to a fourth Scotland cap against England in June.