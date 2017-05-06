Scunthorpe United v Millwall (0-0 agg)

Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, second leg Venue: Glanford Park Date: Sunday, 7 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Radio London, live text on BBC Sport website

Scunthorpe captain Stephen Dawson may miss Sunday's all-ticket League One play-off semi-final second leg against Millwall with a hand injury.

He faces a fitness test after being replaced by Sam Mantom late on in Thursday's 0-0 first leg at The Den.

Millwall's 17-goal top scorer Lee Gregory lasted the full 90 minutes, his first start in a month after illness.

Centre-back Byron Webster should keep his spot in defence after making a number of crucial interventions.

Scunthorpe, who will also assess defender Scott Wiseman after two games out with a knee injury, are without Matt Crooks (knee), Luke Daniels (ribs), Charlie Goode (ankle) and Tom Hopper (shin).

The Iron, who finished in third, nine points ahead of sixth-placed Millwall in the League One table, won 3-0 when the Lions last visited Glanford Park on 17 December.

Scunthorpe manager Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Humberside:

"There is a determination in the players to be successful, the motivation is there and there's a real focus on the job.

"The tie is finely balanced, the nature of the play-offs dilutes being home and away from a regular league game because it takes on a cup feel, especially the second leg.

"We have to go into it with no different thoughts than we have had all season, which is to go out and throw everything into the game, commit to it and try to win it."

Millwall manager Neill Harris told BBC Radio London:

"It's always tough playing at home in the play-offs because you know the other team are coming for a draw and trying to nick something, so the onus is on you to break them down and also not let anything in behind.

"The pressure is all on Scunthorpe now. We go there knowing we can just play our normal game and Scunthorpe, playing in front of their own fans, have got to try to get their noses in front.

"The first goal will be key."

Match facts