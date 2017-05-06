Fleetwood Town v Bradford City (0-1 agg)

Uwe Rosler's Fleetwood finished three points above Bradford in the regular League One season

Sky Bet League One, play-off semi-final, second leg Venue: Highbury Stadium Date: Sunday, 7 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Leeds, live text on BBC Sport website

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler may make changes for Sunday's League One play-off semi-final second leg at home to Bradford, who hold a 1-0 lead.

Cod Army midfielder George Glendon is pushing to start for Rosler's side.

Bradford - who would reach 20 May's final if they avoid defeat at Highbury Stadium - are likely to remain without striker Alex Jones (hamstring).

But the Bantams have no fresh injury concerns and could use the same side that won Thursday's first leg.

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"They probably see themselves as slightly advantaged compared to us.

"But that is not a disadvantage for us - we like the underdog position. That has worked really well for us this season.

"There is a reason why we finished above them after 46 games. We are ready for this."

Bradford City boss Stuart McCall told BBC Radio Leeds:

"We've not done anything yet. We need to put the same performance in again on Sunday.

"We need that energy and togetherness once again.

"Alex Jones keeps improving each day but Sunday might be too early to risk him. It is highly unlikely [that he'll play] but I'm definitely not ruling it out."

