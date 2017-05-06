Fleetwood Town v Bradford City (0-1 agg)
|Sky Bet League One, play-off semi-final, second leg
|Venue: Highbury Stadium Date: Sunday, 7 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Leeds, live text on BBC Sport website
Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler may make changes for Sunday's League One play-off semi-final second leg at home to Bradford, who hold a 1-0 lead.
Cod Army midfielder George Glendon is pushing to start for Rosler's side.
Bradford - who would reach 20 May's final if they avoid defeat at Highbury Stadium - are likely to remain without striker Alex Jones (hamstring).
But the Bantams have no fresh injury concerns and could use the same side that won Thursday's first leg.
Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"They probably see themselves as slightly advantaged compared to us.
"But that is not a disadvantage for us - we like the underdog position. That has worked really well for us this season.
"There is a reason why we finished above them after 46 games. We are ready for this."
Bradford City boss Stuart McCall told BBC Radio Leeds:
"We've not done anything yet. We need to put the same performance in again on Sunday.
"We need that energy and togetherness once again.
"Alex Jones keeps improving each day but Sunday might be too early to risk him. It is highly unlikely [that he'll play] but I'm definitely not ruling it out."
Match stats
- Fleetwood have scored only one goal in their last four home games after netting seven in the three before this run.
- Bradford, meanwhile, have only won one of their last five away games (D2 L2).
- The Cod Army's only win in their nine previous matches against Bradford came at Highbury in League One earlier this season, a 2-1 win in February (D3 L5).
- The Bantams haven't lost any of their last three second leg play-off matches (W2 D1), last losing in 1988 against Middlesbrough.
- Fleetwood's four previous play-off matches have yielded just three goals (two goals for, one against).
- Uwe Rosler has never won a play-off match (D3 L3), though he reached the 2013 League One final with Brentford after overcoming Swindon on penalties in the semi-final after a 4-4 aggregate draw.
- Should the Cod Army fail to overcome their one-goal first leg deficit, it would be the first time since 2010 that the side finishing fourth in League One has failed to reach the play-off final.
- Indeed, 2010 is the last time a side finishing fifth in League One reached the play-off final, with Swindon Town doing so; they lost 1-0 to Millwall in the final.
- Bradford have scored in each of their last eight play-off matches (16 goals) since a 2-0 defeat by Blackpool in 1996.