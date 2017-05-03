League One - 1st Leg
Bradford19:45Fleetwood
Venue: Northern Commercials Stadium

Bradford City v Fleetwood Town

Bradford City
Bradford City went the whole League One season unbeaten at Valley Parade

    Bradford City forward Alex Jones is doubtful after he picked up a knock in Sunday's draw with Rochdale.

    Boss Stuart McCall rested a number of players, with goalkeeper Colin Doyle and skipper Romain Vincelot among those who will return to the side.

    Fleetwood's Cian Bolger is expected to shake off a knee injury that forced him off in their 0-0 draw with Port Vale.

    Jimmy Ryan has recovered from a long-term foot injury and Devante Cole (groin) could also feature.

    Bradford City boss Stuart McCall told BBC Radio Leeds:

    "The two teams have the joint second best defensive record in the league so I'm expecting two tight games.

    "I don't think being home or away first is a particular advantage.

    "We set the challenge to the players before the season to get to this stage and they have worked tremendously hard to put themselves in this position.

    "If we walk off the pitch having drawn then I don't think I'll be hugely disappointed because the teams are very equal."

    Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler told BBC Radio Lancashire:

    "I wanted the second game at home and I'm glad we're not going down to London.

    "We need to show as a group we have matured and as individuals we are ready,

    "I think there will be great lessons and a great experience for our young squad."

    Match facts

    • Both games between Bradford and Fleetwood this season ended in a 2-1 win for the home side.
    • Fleetwood finished fourth in League One this season. The team that has finished fourth has gone on to play in the play-off final in each of the last six League One seasons.
    • Bradford have now finished fifth in consecutive League One seasons, losing at the semi-final stage of last season's play-offs against Millwall.
    • Fleetwood have kept the most clean sheets in League One this season (20).
    • Both City and the Cod Army conceded 43 goals in League One last season. Only Bolton conceded fewer (36).
    • Fleetwood have never lost a Football League play-off match (W2 D1) after earning promotion to League One in 2014, beating Burton Albion 1-0 in the final at Wembley.
    • Fleetwood are yet to concede a goal in the Football League play-offs.
    • Bradford's only defeat in their last 31 home matches in league competition (inc. play-offs) was to Millwall in the first leg of the League One play-offs last season (W18 D12).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 4th May 2017

    View all League One fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sheff Utd4630106924745100
    2Bolton4625111068363286
    3Scunthorpe4624101280542682
    4Fleetwood4623131064432182
    5Bradford462019762431979
    6Millwall462013136657973
    7Southend4620121470531772
    8Oxford Utd462091765521369
    9Rochdale461912157162969
    10Bristol Rovers461812166870-266
    11Peterborough461711186262062
    12MK Dons461613176058261
    13Charlton461418146053760
    14Walsall461416165158-758
    15Wimbledon461318155255-357
    16Northampton461411216073-1353
    17Oldham461217173144-1353
    18Shrewsbury461312214663-1751
    19Bury461311226173-1250
    20Gillingham461214205979-2050
    21Port Vale461213214570-2549
    22Swindon461111244466-2244
    23Coventry46912253768-3139
    24Chesterfield46910274378-3537
    View full League One table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Badminton shuttle

    Adult Social Badminton Session
    Badminton in action

    Activities for 60+

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired