Millwall v Scunthorpe United

Millwall striker Steve Morison has scored 16 goals in 47 games this season

Millwall striker Lee Gregory is one of a number of players who will be assessed ahead of the League One play-off semi-final first leg after the squad was affected by illness.

Lions boss Neil Harris otherwise has no new injuries or suspensions.

Scunthorpe United defender Scott Wiseman is doubtful after missing the win over Coventry City on Sunday.

Forward Kevin van Veen scored on his first start since 14 March on Sunday and could keep his place.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"We're in [the play-offs], we're in there on merit, we've had a really good year so far, it's now about going one stage better than last year.

"The fans will be hugely important, they always are.

"A play-off game at the Den, under lights on a Thursday evening, they're going to come in great spirit, in big numbers and make an intimidating atmosphere.

"My players will feed off that. We have to be one as a team and a fan base."

Scunthorpe United boss Graham Alexander told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We haven't gone out to get a draw all season and that won't be the case on Thursday.

"I think the play-offs are fantastic. It keeps the season alive for everybody and we're delighted to be involved.

"Millwall is an environment where you get challenged but the biggest challenge is the team.

"The priority is just to win the tie after 180 minutes. We've shown this season that we can take a punch on the chin, get back up and win the fight. It's about keeping our composure."