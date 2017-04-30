BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal: 'Complete performance' delights Mauricio Pochettino

'Complete performance' delights Pochettino

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is full of praise for his side after they put in a "complete performance" to see off north London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

Top videos

Video

'Complete performance' delights Pochettino

Video

Spurs deserved to win - Wenger

Video

Watch Higgins' fantastic 141 break in one minute

  • From the section Snooker
Video

We've played too many games - Mourinho

Video

Top four will go to the wire - Guardiola

Video

I know I can knock anyone out - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Joshua victorious - best moments, memes & reaction

  • From the section Boxing
Video

I did not expect Joshua to get up - Klitschko

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Would Moyes get another managerial job?

Video

Selby reaches another world final - 5 best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Great Britain promoted after Japan win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming
DG505 flying over Devon Countryside

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club Open Weekend

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired