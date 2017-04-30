BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal: 'Complete performance' delights Mauricio Pochettino
'Complete performance' delights Pochettino
- From the section Football
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is full of praise for his side after they put in a "complete performance" to see off north London rivals Arsenal 2-0 at White Hart Lane.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
