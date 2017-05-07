Excelsior 3-0 Feyenoord

From the section

Feyenoord have not won the Dutch League since 1999

Feyenoord's wait for a first Dutch League title since 1999 will go on another week after losing to Rotterdam rivals Excelsior.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side started the day four points ahead of nearest challengers Ajax with two games to play.

But Feyenoord lost 3-0, while Ajax crushed Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 in Amsterdam.

Ajax are one point behind Feyenoord going into the final day next Sunday.

Feyenoord fans welcome the team coach to the game at Rotterdam rivals Excelsior

Feyenoord will win their 14th Dutch League crown if they beat mid-table Heracles Almelo at home.

But Ajax can finish top if they win away to Willem II and the leaders slip up.