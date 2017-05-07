Marseille 2-1 Nice

Bafetimbi Gomis completed a completed season-long loan move from Swansea to Marseille last July

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra headed the winner as Marseille all but ended Nice's hopes of a top-two finish in Ligue 1.

The 35-year-old scored his first goal for the club since joining from Juventus in January.

Bafetimbi Gomis, on loan from Swansea City, headed the hosts in front before Mario Balotelli equalised with his 15th league goal of the season.

Victory moves Marseille up to fifth in the table with two games remaining.

Nice led Ligue 1 earlier in the season but, with two games left and six points behind second-placed Paris St-Germain, they look likely to finish third.