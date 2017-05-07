Marseille 2-1 Nice

French Ligue 1
Marseille2Nice1

Bafetimbi Gomis
Bafetimbi Gomis completed a completed season-long loan move from Swansea to Marseille last July

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra headed the winner as Marseille all but ended Nice's hopes of a top-two finish in Ligue 1.

The 35-year-old scored his first goal for the club since joining from Juventus in January.

Bafetimbi Gomis, on loan from Swansea City, headed the hosts in front before Mario Balotelli equalised with his 15th league goal of the season.

Victory moves Marseille up to fifth in the table with two games remaining.

Nice led Ligue 1 earlier in the season but, with two games left and six points behind second-placed Paris St-Germain, they look likely to finish third.

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 16PeléBooked at 90mins
  • 2SakaiBooked at 59mins
  • 24FanniBooked at 67mins
  • 6Rolando
  • 21Evra
  • 27LopezSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 70'minutes
  • 19Vainqueur
  • 8Sanson
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forCabellaat 17'minutesBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSarrat 88'minutes
  • 18Gomis
  • 11PayetBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 3Doria Macedo
  • 7Cabella
  • 14N'Jie
  • 15Hubocan
  • 17Sarr
  • 29Zambo Anguissa

Nice

  • 30Cardinale
  • 2Souquet
  • 4Baysse
  • 31DanteBooked at 62mins
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 26KozielloSubstituted forLe Bihanat 75'minutes
  • 6Seri
  • 21Barbosa PereiraSubstituted forDonisat 58'minutes
  • 5Belhanda
  • 13EyssericSubstituted forSrarfiat 83'minutes
  • 9Balotelli

Substitutes

  • 10Le Bihan
  • 11Srarfi
  • 18Walter
  • 22Donis
  • 24Obbadi
  • 32Sarr
  • 40Benítez
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamNice
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home18
Away17
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 2, Nice 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Nice 1.

Booking

Yohann Pelé (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Paul Baysse (Nice).

Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Younès Belhanda (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bassem Srarfi.

Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andre Zambo Anguissa.

Younès Belhanda (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Bouna Sarr replaces Rémy Cabella.

Foul by Paul Baysse (Nice).

Bafétimbi Gomis (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mario Balotelli (Nice) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rémy Cabella.

Attempt missed. William Vainqueur (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Anastasios Donis (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Bassem Srarfi replaces Valentin Eysseric.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.

Attempt saved. Patrice Evra (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Paul Baysse.

Anastasios Donis (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Patrice Evra (Marseille).

Attempt missed. Anastasios Donis (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.

Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet with a cross.

Attempt missed. Andre Zambo Anguissa (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Bafétimbi Gomis.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Mickael Le Bihan replaces Vincent Koziello.

Attempt blocked. Bafétimbi Gomis (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).

Rolando (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Andre Zambo Anguissa replaces Maxime Lopez.

Offside, Nice. Jean Michael Seri tries a through ball, but Anastasios Donis is caught offside.

Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by William Vainqueur (Marseille).

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Younès Belhanda.

Booking

Rod Fanni (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Younès Belhanda (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rod Fanni (Marseille).

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 2, Nice 1. Patrice Evra (Marseille) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.

Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Sunday 7th May 2017

