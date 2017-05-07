Match ends, Milan 1, Roma 4.
AC Milan 1-4 Roma
Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored his 26th and 27th Serie A goals of the season as Roma beat AC Milan to move back into second spot.
Dzeko's first-time shot put Roma ahead before doubling the lead with a header.
Milan pulled one back through Mario Pasalic's header but Stephan El Shaarawy restored Roma's two-goal cushion against his former club.
Daniele De Rossi added the fourth from the penalty spot after Gabriel Paletta was sent off for fouling Mohamed Salah.
Former Liverpool defender Paletta's dismissal was his fourth in Serie A this season.
The Rossoneri, seven-time champions of Europe, stay sixth in the table and are without a win in four league games.
Leaders Juventus can seal a sixth successive Serie A title by winning away to Roma on Sunday, 14 May (19:45 BST).
Line-ups
Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2De Sciglio
- 29PalettaBooked at 86mins
- 17Zapata
- 21VangioniBooked at 48minsSubstituted forOcamposat 69'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 14FernándezSubstituted forBertolacciat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 23SosaSubstituted forGómezat 88'minutes
- 80Pasalic
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9LapadulaBooked at 59mins
- 7Deulofeu
Substitutes
- 10Honda
- 11Ocampos
- 15Gómez
- 18Montolivo
- 30Storari
- 35Plizzari
- 46Gabbia
- 63Cutrone
- 70Bacca
- 73Locatelli
- 91Bertolacci
- 96Calabria
Roma
- 1Szczesny
- 33Palmieri dos Santos
- 44ManolasBooked at 63mins
- 20Fazio
- 3Nunes Jesus
- 5Paredes
- 16De Rossi
- 11Salah
- 4NainggolanSubstituted forGrenierat 72'minutes
- 8PerottiSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 60'minutes
- 9DzekoSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Grenier
- 10Totti
- 13da Silva Peres
- 15Vermaelen
- 18Lobont
- 19Ramses Becker
- 21Silva Duarte
- 30Santos da Silva
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away10
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 1, Roma 4.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gustavo Gómez.
Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Bertolacci.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Gustavo Gómez replaces José Sosa.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Roma 4. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Dismissal
Gabriel Paletta (Milan) is shown the red card.
Penalty Roma. Mohamed Salah draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Gabriel Paletta (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Bruno Peres replaces Edin Dzeko.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Grenier.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Roma 3. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Milan).
Mohamed Salah (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Roma 2. Mario Pasalic (Milan) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Lapadula (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso with a cross.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Andrea Bertolacci (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Clément Grenier (Roma).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Clément Grenier replaces Radja Nainggolan because of an injury.
Delay in match Radja Nainggolan (Roma) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Bertolacci.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Lucas Ocampos replaces Leonel Vangioni because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Andrea Bertolacci (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso.
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Milan).
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Emerson (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Mattia De Sciglio (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).
Booking
Andrea Bertolacci (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kostas Manolas (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Milan).