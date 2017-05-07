Italian Serie A
Milan1Roma4

AC Milan 1-4 Roma

Edin Dzeko
Dzeko joined Roma from Manchester City for £14m in August 2015

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko scored his 26th and 27th Serie A goals of the season as Roma beat AC Milan to move back into second spot.

Dzeko's first-time shot put Roma ahead before doubling the lead with a header.

Milan pulled one back through Mario Pasalic's header but Stephan El Shaarawy restored Roma's two-goal cushion against his former club.

Daniele De Rossi added the fourth from the penalty spot after Gabriel Paletta was sent off for fouling Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool defender Paletta's dismissal was his fourth in Serie A this season.

The Rossoneri, seven-time champions of Europe, stay sixth in the table and are without a win in four league games.

Leaders Juventus can seal a sixth successive Serie A title by winning away to Roma on Sunday, 14 May (19:45 BST).

Line-ups

Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 29PalettaBooked at 86mins
  • 17Zapata
  • 21VangioniBooked at 48minsSubstituted forOcamposat 69'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 14FernándezSubstituted forBertolacciat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 23SosaSubstituted forGómezat 88'minutes
  • 80Pasalic
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 9LapadulaBooked at 59mins
  • 7Deulofeu

Substitutes

  • 10Honda
  • 11Ocampos
  • 15Gómez
  • 18Montolivo
  • 30Storari
  • 35Plizzari
  • 46Gabbia
  • 63Cutrone
  • 70Bacca
  • 73Locatelli
  • 91Bertolacci
  • 96Calabria

Roma

  • 1Szczesny
  • 33Palmieri dos Santos
  • 44ManolasBooked at 63mins
  • 20Fazio
  • 3Nunes Jesus
  • 5Paredes
  • 16De Rossi
  • 11Salah
  • 4NainggolanSubstituted forGrenierat 72'minutes
  • 8PerottiSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 60'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Grenier
  • 10Totti
  • 13da Silva Peres
  • 15Vermaelen
  • 18Lobont
  • 19Ramses Becker
  • 21Silva Duarte
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Nicola Rizzoli

Match Stats

Home TeamMilanAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away24
Shots on Target
Home2
Away10
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Milan 1, Roma 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Milan 1, Roma 4.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Gustavo Gómez.

Attempt missed. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrea Bertolacci.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Gustavo Gómez replaces José Sosa.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 1, Roma 4. Daniele De Rossi (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Dismissal

Gabriel Paletta (Milan) is shown the red card.

Penalty Roma. Mohamed Salah draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Gabriel Paletta (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.

Leandro Paredes (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Bertolacci (Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Bruno Peres replaces Edin Dzeko.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Clément Grenier.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 1, Roma 3. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Booking

Lucas Ocampos (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Milan).

Mohamed Salah (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Milan 1, Roma 2. Mario Pasalic (Milan) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos with a headed pass following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Gianluca Lapadula (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Suso with a cross.

Corner, Milan. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.

Andrea Bertolacci (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Clément Grenier (Roma).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Clément Grenier replaces Radja Nainggolan because of an injury.

Delay in match Radja Nainggolan (Roma) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrea Bertolacci.

Substitution

Substitution, Milan. Lucas Ocampos replaces Leonel Vangioni because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Andrea Bertolacci (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Suso.

Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Milan).

Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Emerson (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Mattia De Sciglio (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Roma).

Booking

Andrea Bertolacci (Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kostas Manolas (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Milan).

