French Ligue 1
Paris St G5Bastia0

Paris Saint Germain 5-0 Bastia

Edin Cavani
Edinson Cavani has now scored 33 league goals this season

Paris St-Germain kept their slim title hopes alive as they thrashed Bastia but remain three points behind Monaco after their win at Nancy.

The hosts took the lead when Lucas fired home from Blaise Matuidi's cross before Marco Verratti added a second with a long-range strike.

Edinson Cavani tapped in to make it 3-0 and Marquinhos added a fourth to put the game firmly beyond Bastia.

After missing a penalty, Cavani got his second following a defensive error.

That goal was Cavani's 47th in 47 games in all competitions this season as he helped move PSG onto 83 points.

Monaco have the advantage in the Ligue 1 title race as Leonardo Jardim's side has two games in hand over PSG.

Line-ups

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 12MeunierBooked at 74mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Maxwell
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forLo Celsoat 81'minutes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forNkunkuat 83'minutes
  • 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forGanchinho Guedesat 75'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 23Draxler

Substitutes

  • 10Pastore
  • 15Ganchinho Guedes
  • 16Areola
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 19Aurier
  • 24Nkunku
  • 29Augustin

Bastia

  • 16LecaBooked at 35mins
  • 12Keita
  • 23Djiku
  • 4El Kaoutari
  • 20Bengtsson
  • 25Coulibaly
  • 15Oniangué
  • 14MostefaBooked at 59mins
  • 10Saint-MaximinSubstituted forDanicat 58'minutes
  • 19NgandoSubstituted forNangisat 73'minutes
  • 27CrivelliSubstituted forDialloat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vincensini
  • 2Diallo
  • 3Saint-Ruf
  • 8Danic
  • 9Raspentino
  • 11Nangis
  • 29Cioni
Referee:
Francois Letexier
Attendance:
45,826

Match Stats

Home TeamParis St GAway TeamBastia
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home27
Away6
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Bastia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Bastia 0.

Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain).

Lenny Nangis (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Bastia 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.

Substitution

Substitution, Bastia. Sadio Diallo replaces Enzo Crivelli.

Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maxwell.

Hand ball by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexander Djiku.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Bastia 0. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.

Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pierre Bengtsson.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Marco Verratti.

Penalty saved! Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Alexander Djiku (Bastia) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Prince Oniangué (Bastia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Crivelli.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Bastia 0. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Lucas Moura.

Booking

Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Alexander Djiku (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bastia. Lenny Nangis replaces Axel Ngando.

Hand ball by Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint Germain).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.

Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).

Axel Ngando (Bastia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Gaël Danic.

Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Louis Leca.

Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th May 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco35275398296986
2Paris St G36265577265183
3Nice352211259293077
4Lyon351931368422660
5Bordeaux361512951411057
6Marseille3515101053391455
7Saint-Étienne35121494032850
8Nantes35139133447-1348
9Guingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes351014113239-744
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Metz36119163870-3242
14Angers36117183649-1340
15Montpellier35109164760-1339
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192753-2631
View full French Ligue 1 table

