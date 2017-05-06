Paris Saint Germain 5-0 Bastia

Edinson Cavani has now scored 33 league goals this season

Paris St-Germain kept their slim title hopes alive as they thrashed Bastia but remain three points behind Monaco after their win at Nancy.

The hosts took the lead when Lucas fired home from Blaise Matuidi's cross before Marco Verratti added a second with a long-range strike.

Edinson Cavani tapped in to make it 3-0 and Marquinhos added a fourth to put the game firmly beyond Bastia.

After missing a penalty, Cavani got his second following a defensive error.

That goal was Cavani's 47th in 47 games in all competitions this season as he helped move PSG onto 83 points.

Monaco have the advantage in the Ligue 1 title race as Leonardo Jardim's side has two games in hand over PSG.