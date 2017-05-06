Juventus 1-1 Torino

Higuain scored his 32nd goal of the season for Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain's injury-time equaliser rescued a point for Serie A leaders Juventus against 10-man Torino.

Massimiliano Allegri's side had won all 17 home league games this season but that record looked like ending when Adem Ljajic curled home a free-kick.

The visitors had Afriyie Acquah sent off for a second yellow card in the Turin derby.

But Argentine striker Higuain smashed in a low finish on 91 minutes to preserve their unbeaten home record.

The £75m summer signing had started the game on the bench, but gave on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart little chance with his 32nd goal of the season.

Despite gaining a draw, the result meant Juventus' run of 33 successive home league wins came to an end.

With three games remaining, Juve are eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Napoli and 10 points in front of Roma who have a game in hand.