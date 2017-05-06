Match ends, Granada CF 0, Real Madrid 4.
Granada 0-4 Real Madrid
Real Madrid moved level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga after thrashing Tony Adams' Granada side.
Real made nine changes and were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but took the lead within three minutes and were 4-0 up after only 35 minutes.
James Rodriguez scored from Lucas Vazquez's pull-back, before Rodriguez headed in a second shortly afterwards.
Alvaro Morata blasted in a third and then shot into the top corner for a fourth to seal the easy victory.
Barcelona had beaten Villarreal 4-1 to move three points clear earlier on Saturday, before Real's dominant victory brought them back level.
Barca, who have two La Liga matches left, are top by virtue of their head-to-head record in matches against Real, but Zinedine Zidane's side have one game in hand as they aim for their first league title in five seasons.
Zidane made nine changes from the side that won 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, but were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes.
They should have scored more goals as Vazquez hit the crossbar and Casemiro missed an open goal on an easy night for the European champions.
Former England captain Adams was the surprise appointment to take charge of Granada in April, but he has now lost all five of his matches in charge, with the team only scoring one goal in that time.
They were in the bottom three when Adams became the manager, and the club's relegation was confirmed last weekend.
The race for La Liga - remaining fixtures
|Barcelona (84 points, played 36)
|Real Madrid (84 points, played 35)
|14 May: Las Palmas (a)
|14 May: Sevilla (h)
|21 May: Eibar (h)
|17 May: Celta Vigo (a)
|21 May: Malaga (a)
Line-ups
Granada
- 13Ochoa
- 22Foulquier
- 29Hongla
- 25IngasonBooked at 88mins
- 3Silva
- 26Angban
- 21KrhinSubstituted forLombánat 45'minutes
- 19Cuenca
- 18PereiraSubstituted forEntrena Gálvezat 81'minutes
- 34MalléSubstituted forHenry Agboat 18'minutes
- 7Ramos
Substitutes
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 5Henry Agbo
- 6Lombán
- 10Boga
- 15Atzili
- 17Nunes Vezo
- 30Entrena Gálvez
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 23Danilo
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 15Fábio Coentrão
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forIscoat 69'minutes
- 16Kovacic
- 17VázquezSubstituted forMarianoat 77'minutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 20AsensioSubstituted forBenzemaat 59'minutes
- 21Morata
Substitutes
- 8Kroos
- 9Benzema
- 12Marcelo
- 18Mariano
- 19Modric
- 22Isco
- 25Yáñez
- Referee:
- Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
- Attendance:
- 19,094
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 0, Real Madrid 4.
Attempt missed. Entrena (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Booking
Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Granada CF).
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Danilo.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt blocked. Adrián Ramos (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Cuenca.
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Real Madrid).
Victorien Angban (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mariano (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mariano following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Adrián Ramos (Granada CF) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Uche.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Attempt blocked. Entrena (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián Ramos.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Victorien Angban (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Entrena replaces Andreas Pereira.
Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.
Danilo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gastón Silva (Granada CF).
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Ramos (Granada CF).
Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Uche (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt saved. Gastón Silva (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Cuenca.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Casemiro.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.