BBC Sport - Man Utd 1-1 Swansea: Jose Mourinho bemoans fixture congestion

We've played too many games - Mourinho

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho admits a point "is not good" after their 1-1 draw against Swansea but says playing nine games in one month has left them tired.

MATCH REPORT:Man Utd 1-1 Swansea

