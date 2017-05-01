Gylfi Sigurdsson: Midfielder confident Swansea City can survive

Gylfi Sigurdsson (centre) has scored 10 goals for Swansea this season

Swansea City can survive in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, says Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Iceland midfielder scored a superb equaliser at Old Trafford to maintain Swans hopes of avoiding relegation.

Swansea are third from bottom, two points behind Hull City with three matches remaining.

"It was nice to get something out of the game and it gives us something to build on now going into the next three games," Sigurdsson said.

"They're going to be tough games but we're going into them with confidence."

Sigurdsson's outstanding free-kick cancelled out Wayne Rooney's first-half penalty and was his third goal in three consecutive matches at Old Trafford.

He believes the relegation battle will not be settled until the final day of the season on 21 May when Swansea play West Brom at home and Hull City host Tottenham Hotspur.

Media playback is not supported on this device Clement proud of Swansea performance

"It's going to be very tough with the fixtures we've got and the fixtures the other teams have got," Sigurdsson added.

"I think it is definitely going to the last game but we've got to make sure we play like we've been doing in the past couple of games.

"If we do that then we are going to get points, especially at home. Our home form is normally very good when the pressure is on us."

Asked about the goal that condemned Manchester United to a 10th home draw of the season, Sigurdsson commented: "I made my mind up just to go over the wall and hit the target and luckilly I did."

And he added: It was a fantastic feeling scoring at this stadium and in the situation we're in it was a very important goal and thankfully it got us a point.

"It's a nice stadium and grew up as a United supporter and it's nice to play here and hopefully it will continue over the next few years."

Relegation run-in Swansea City Hull City Sat, 6 May Everton (h) Sunderland (h) Sat, 13 May Sunderland (a) Sun, 14 May Crystal Palace (a) Sun, 21 May West Bromwich Albion (h) Tottenham (h)

Was it a penalty?

Swansea manager Paul Clement claimed Marcus Rashford "deceived" referee Neil Swarbrick for United's penalty.

And Sigurdsson said he did not blame the referee for awarding the spot kick.

"I've got to say it is difficult for the referees given the speed at which the game is being played at and they have to make a decision in a split second and they haven't got the opportunity of a replay," he said.

"It could have gone either way I think but thankfully it didn't cost us too much."