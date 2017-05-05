Liverpool v Southampton

Philippe Coutinho (left) is likely to be fit after a dead leg, while Adam Lallana could make his first Liverpool start in seven weeks

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is confident he will be fit despite suffering a dead leg against Watford.

Adam Lallana replaced the Brazilian in that game on his return from a month's lay-off and could be in line to start.

Southampton's leading scorer Charlie Austin might be involved for the first time since dislocating his shoulder on 8 December.

He is among several players expected to step up their comebacks by playing for the under-23 side on Friday night.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Having failed to score against Southampton over the course of three matches already this season, Liverpool would be right to be wary of this latest encounter at a time when they can afford no more slip-ups.

"After drawing with Bournemouth and losing to Palace, a home win is overdue - but Southampton have already exploited Liverpool's vulnerabilities as well as anyone.

"If Jurgen Klopp's side do fail to finish in the top four it will be entirely of their own doing after underperforming in too many games which on paper seemed underwhelming.

"Southampton may be securely mid-table without too much to trouble them, but the boos which greeted their inability to beat Hull at St Mary's a week ago will have hurt and should ensure a response."

Twitter:@Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It cannot be our job to count points, our job is to get them.

"There is absolutely no club in the top spots who can waste points in the next match day: not Chelsea, not Tottenham, not Liverpool, City, United or Arsenal.

"We all have to fight with all we have and that makes this league so exciting."

Southampton manager Claude Puel on speculation over his future: "I've been surprised to see these reports because it seems for me it has been an interesting season with many games.

"There have been European games, cup games, with quality. We reached the final at Wembley against Manchester United and we've also improved many players.

"We're ninth in the table with all these games, all these injuries.

"Sometimes we lack consistency and a clinical edge, and all of this we have to correct for next season because we can do better."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool owe Saints after they lost to them in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup, and I think they will get some revenge.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v indie rock band Kasabian

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

The sides drew 0-0 in the Premier League in November, with Saints then winning 1-0 in both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are yet to score against Southampton in three games this season, drawing 0-0 in the Premier League in November and losing 1-0 in both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final.

The Reds have also failed to beat Southampton in all three league meetings since Jurgen Klopp became their manager (D2, L1).

However, Southampton's only Premier League win in their last five visits to Anfield came in September 2013 courtesy of a goal from Dejan Lovren, now at Liverpool (D1, L3).

Liverpool

They have earned 20 points from their last nine matches (W6, D2, L1), second only to Tottenham over the same period.

Nonetheless, they are in danger of recording successive league defeats at Anfield for the first time since September 2012.

Jurgen Klopp has an identical record to predecessor Brendan Rodgers after 65 league games in charge of Liverpool: W33, D18, L14.

There have been a league-high 208 goals scored in those 65 matches under the German, an average of 3.2 per game.

Liverpool have scored 16 Premier League goals in the 15 minutes before half-time this season, more than any other side.

Klopp could, for the first time, name the same Liverpool starting XI for a fourth successive Premier League game.

Southampton

Claude Puel's side have only taken two points from nine games this season against sides in the top six prior to the weekend fixtures (D2, L7).

Saints have won three of their last five Premier League away games, following a run of only two victories in 12.

Seven of Southampton's 11 Premier League wins in 2016-17 have come on a Sunday.

They must win their remaining five matches to avoid finishing the season with their lowest points tally in four years.

Manolo Gabbiadini scored four goals in his first three Premier League appearances but has subsequently failed to score in four games, managing just one shot on target.

Claude Puel is unbeaten in all five competitive matches as a manager against Liverpool (W3, D2).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 57% Probability of away win: 20%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.