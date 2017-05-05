Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Tynecastle

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen (Sun)

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes scored the only goal when the teams met at Tynecastle in December
Scottish Premiership

Coverage:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, updates on BBC Sport website

    Hearts defender Aaron Hughes has overcome a calf injury and is in contention for the visit of Aberdeen.

    Long-term injury victims John Souttar (Achilles) and Callum Paterson (knee) remain on the sidelines.

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has a full squad available and could make changes after last weekend's defeat by St Johnstone.

    Mark Reynolds was on the bench last week but might come back in if Graeme Shinnie is moved into midfield.

    The match will be last played in front of Tynecastle's 103 year-old Archibald Leitch Stand, before it is demolished.

    MATCH STATISTICS

    • Hearts are winless in three league matches against Aberdeen, failing to score in each meeting
    • Aberdeen have won two of their last three away top-flight games against Hearts, as many as in the previous 13 combined
    • Only Dundee (14) have failed to score in more league games this season than Hearts (13)
    • Aberdeen have yet to lose in games in which they've gone ahead this term, winning 21 of 22 matches

    Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "It's an historic day and there are so many stories associated with the stand. We'll be doing everything we can to ensure that when people talk about the last-ever match in front of the Main Stand we've either won it or left ourselves dead on the grass trying to do so.

    "Aberdeen will be well-organised and they're a very resilient team. I think we understand them quite well now and we know we have to do a lot better than what we have done in the last two games against them."

    Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We want to go into the Scottish Cup final in good form. We have to make sure we try and get a few wins under our belt before then. We have some tough challenges to do that.

    "Sunday will be a good game, it is one I am really looking forward to. Going down there, we have sold out our allocation, their pitch is in brilliant condition, it has all the makings of a top-class game.

    "Hearts like most teams in the league are capable of beating any team. There has been a change in manager and a change in style as to how they play. I think the pitch is suiting them. They are trying to get a possession-based game and passing game going.

    "Hearts have still got aspirations of trying to get that European spot so with four games to go the importance of this game is clear for both sides."

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic34304092236994
    2Aberdeen34214963303367
    3Rangers341610849391058
    4St Johnstone34157124640652
    5Hearts341210125345846
    6Partick Thistle341012123740-342
    7Kilmarnock34814123249-1738
    8Ross County34812144154-1336
    9Dundee3496193655-1933
    10Hamilton34614143050-2032
    11Motherwell3488184064-2432
    12Inverness CT34413173666-3025
    View full Scottish Premiership table

