Partick Thistle v Rangers (Sun)

Joe Dodoo scored two late goals to give Rangers a 2-1 victory at Firhill in November

Scottish Premiership

Alan Archibald hopes to welcome back Partick Thistle skipper Abdul Osman, right-back Mustapha Dumbuya and Liam Lindsay for Sunday's visit of Rangers.

However, Stuart Bannigan, Gary Fraser (both knee), Jason Banton (groin), Ryan Scully (shoulder) and Sean Welsh (foot) remain out.

Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman could miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

But fellow January loan signing Jon Toral hopes to return from rib trouble.

Lee Hodson (ankle), Lee Wallace (stomach), Rob Kiernan (calf) and Philippe Senderos (knee) are all still missing but long-term casualty Niko Kranjcar (knee) has resumed light training.

MATCH STATISTICS

Partick Thistle have lost all nine of their Premiership era matches against Rangers

Rangers have scored two or more goals in eight of those nine games, keeping six clean sheets in the process

Partick and Rangers have each conceded just one goal from the penalty spot this season - a joint-league-low

The Jags have won four of their last five home league games, drawing the other

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "Is it a good time to get them? They've just lost five goals to their biggest rivals, so they'll be hurting and I know they're going to come out and have a real go against us.

"We need to make sure we're at our best. We were terrible against them two weeks ago, so I don't think they'll be too worried about coming to Firhill.

"There are only two points we've not taken points off (this season) - Rangers and Aberdeen. We desperately want to take points off them, and we'd like to do it at Firhill as well.

"We all know we missed an opportunity the last time they came here, I thought we deserved at least a draw, and some poor defending meant we got nothing. Hopefully we go one better and we need to put a real performance on for the fans as well."